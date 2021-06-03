Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor Sells 200,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

