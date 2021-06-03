Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.69. Abcam shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 98.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.