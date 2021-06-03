Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 486,111 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

ABNB stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

