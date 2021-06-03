Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Down to $42.31

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $41.18. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 1,040 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

