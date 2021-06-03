ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $46.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.40, but opened at $43.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 13,140 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

