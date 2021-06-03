American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Up to $133.06

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.06, but opened at $138.77. American Financial Group shares last traded at $134.65, with a volume of 2,634 shares changing hands.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,461,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.