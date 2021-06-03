Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 71,443 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.96.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.