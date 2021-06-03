Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 71,443 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

