Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CPIVF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

