IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,217 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

