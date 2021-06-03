Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Flushing Financial worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $728.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

