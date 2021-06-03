IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,867 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.