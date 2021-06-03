The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

