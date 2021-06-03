The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3,554.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.91 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

