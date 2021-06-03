Head to Head Comparison: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.42

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acasti Pharma and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 464.94%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 382.76%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -100.35% -67.51% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86%

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.