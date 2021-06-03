The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

