Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 185 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monro were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

