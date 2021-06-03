Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.