IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

