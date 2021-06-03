IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $182.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

