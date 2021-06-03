Swiss National Bank Has $13.50 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

