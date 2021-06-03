IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 185,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

