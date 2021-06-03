Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.