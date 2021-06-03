Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

