Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 211.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Middleby by 1,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.25.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

