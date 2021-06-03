Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $46,000 Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

