Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.