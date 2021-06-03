Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

