$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $271.82 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,376 shares of company stock worth $4,899,661 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

