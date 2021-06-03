Arizona State Retirement System Has $144,000 Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

