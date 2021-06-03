Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 7,394 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,785. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

