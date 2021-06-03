Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.54. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

