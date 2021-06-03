Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $968.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

