David L. Nunes Sells 200,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

