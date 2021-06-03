Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 7,872 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,872 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $422,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory N. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Gregory N. Roberts sold 11,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $580,470.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $588.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.38. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,000,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

