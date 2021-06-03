Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AdvanSix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

