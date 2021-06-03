Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 1,000 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.