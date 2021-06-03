Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 1,000 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWAY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24.

