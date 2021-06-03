Eric Semler Purchases 566,938 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler purchased 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.85. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

