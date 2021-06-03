Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Sells A$3,127,317.70 in Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Philippe Wolgen sold 102,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.45 ($21.75), for a total transaction of A$3,127,317.70 ($2,233,798.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.35.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

