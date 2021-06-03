Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $3,354,470.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,421.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

