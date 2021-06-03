Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $2,673,029.97 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.
- On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.
- On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $334.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $341.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
