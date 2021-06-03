Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $2,673,029.97 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $334.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $341.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

