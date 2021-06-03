Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 817.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 124,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.