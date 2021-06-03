Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

