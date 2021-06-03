Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,483 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

