Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

