Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,909 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

