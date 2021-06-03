Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,038 shares of company stock worth $31,533,538. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

