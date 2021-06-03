Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,673,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

PMT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.