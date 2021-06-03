Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Rises By 24.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.