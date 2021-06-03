NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 304,800 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.33.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

