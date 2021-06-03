Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.